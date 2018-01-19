How cops abandoned minor boy shot in the head on road en route hospital

Mathura CM abandons bullet-hit eight-year old boy

An eight-year-old boy was killed during an encounter between policemen and criminals in a village in Mathura district, on Thursday (January 18). This prompted locals to accuse the police that it was their bullet that had hit the child. Even more shocking now is that, after the preliminary investigations into the death, it has been found that three policemen abandoned the bleeding child and two villagers on road to a hospital and drove away. As per a report by The Indian Express, the boy, identified as Madhav by the police, was hit by a bullet that may have been fired by a sub-inspector in the police team. The bullet hit him in the head. The police are yet to find the empty cartridge from the spot. Reportedly, four policemen, two of them sub-inspectors, were suspended for dereliction of duty on the basis of the IG Range, Agra, Raja Srivastava’s report on Thursday. Madhav was killed during an exchange of fire in Mohanpur Aduki village last evening.

Madhav was being rushed to a hospital by the policemen, but they drove off midway, abandoning the child. This has been claimed by Shankar and other villagers. Later, doctors at a hospital declared Madhav dead on arrival. The police, on Wednesday, lodged a case at the Highway police station on the charge of culpable homicide against unidentified criminals. IG Srivastava has submitted the inquiry report to the Home Department and Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar, said a magisterial inquiry was ordered on Thursday. SSP Swapnil Mamgai said that an FIR had been registered against the four “erring” policemen.

Since the height of the child is 3 ft 6 inches, it cannot be denied that the police team might have opened fire aiming for the leg of escaping criminal, but it, unfortunately, hit the child, the police said, as per the report.

District Magistrate Mathura Sarvagya Ram Mishra gave succour of Rs 5 lakh from the Uttar Pradesh government to Madhav’s father, Amarnath. Reportedly, the police have arrested two criminals, but one of them escaped after firing at the police team.