How bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh left some officers without work, salaries

The bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh has brought nightmare for 24 government officers who have been left without salaries since four months. These officers were serving as section officers (SOs) in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh (AP) government. However, after the state was bifurcated, they are left in the lurch as the Telangana government relieved them on January 1 this year, while the new Andhra Pradesh government has rejected their allotment, saying they were “in excess”, as per The Indian Express.

According to the report, all of these officers, who used to work in the united AP Secretariat, belongs from regions in the new state of Andhra Pradesh and live in Hyderabad. They had opted to join the AP government post bifurcation. As per the AP Reorganisation Act and recommendations of the CR Kamalnathan Committee, the employees were redistributed at a 52:48 per cent ratio on the basis of the population of both states. However, post division of employees, the AP government found them “in excess” and wrote to the Telangana government to take them back, said the report quoting Ram Kumar, a former section officer in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department of the Government of Telangana.

According to Kumar, they had opted for Andhra Pradesh only after assurances from AP Government that even if there was excess staff, they would accommodate them. But soon after they were relieved by the Telangana Government, they did not accommodate them, he said.

When asked about the matter, AP Minister for Information and Public Relations Kalava Srinivasulu told The Indian Express that they have no vacancies for section officers in AP Government and therefore they are asked to go back to Telangana. On the other hand, Telangana official said that they have filled the positions of these SOs after they were relieved and cannot take them back now.