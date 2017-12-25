How Bengaluru techie Ajitabh Kumar went missing after putting his car for sale on OLX: Mystery deepens

Ajitabh Kumar profile photo from Facebook

A 29-year-old software engineer working in a Bengaluru-based company has been missing from the city’s Whitefield area since December 18. The name of the missing techie is Ajitabh Kumar. He had listed his car for sale on online marketplace OLX. According to a Kumar’s roommates, he had left home around 6.30 pm that day and is missing since then. According to Kumar’s flatmate and friends, the techie had gone out to meet a prospective buyer for his car. His friends said, “He had got through an executive MBA programme at Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. He had to pay around Rs 5 lakh by December 20 and we guess that’s why he had put up his car for sale. When he left home he was in casual wear and didn’t tell anyone where he was going.”

A police official said Kumar’s phone was tracked last to Gunjur which is on the outskirts of Bengaluru. His smartphone got switched off after that. Kumar’s WhatsApp was active till 7.10 pm on December 18. His car is also missing, added police. Police have said they are investigating all angles and also sought data from OLX. We have obtained his call record details as well.” Kumar’s friends and relatives have started an online campaign to trace him.

As we now know that Ajitabh was selected for an executive MBA at IIM Kolkata and probably he wanted to sell his car to meet the expenses in Kolkata. His parents have been informed about the incident. Kumar’s roommate Divya Prakash told FE Online that he suspects the OLX buyers were dubious and they might have caused harm to Ajitabh. Earlier, while talking to media, his father had feared that his son might be lying unconscious somewhere or grievously injured and admitted to a hospital. As of now, there is no medium through which Kumar can be contacted. A hashtag #FindAjitabh has been created to aid in finding him. His father has also uploaded a video appealing people to pass on the information about Ajitabh.

Here are some details about the missing techie, put out by his roommate on social media:

Kumar is missing since 18th December 2017. He was last seen leaving his house near Whitefield ECC Road on Grey Maruti Ciaz AMT car at around 6:30 PM. The number of the car is KA 03 NA 1751.

His present address is H201, Citilights Rustiqe, ECC Road, near Deens Academy, Whitefield-560066, Bengaluru.

Father’s name: Ashok Kumar Sinha

Height: 5.7

Complexion: fair

Kumar last posted on his timeline on Facebook profile on December 1, 2016

You can share any information about Kumar on these numbers: Deepak: 9987081699 / Prince: 7710083288