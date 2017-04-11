How abducted Indian fishermen saved their Pakistani tormentors from certain death

The fishermen, who were being taken to Karachi, saved two PMSA, after one of the boats collided with an Indian fishing boat and capsized in Indian waters. (PTI)

In a remarkable gesture, Indian fishermen did not dither from saving their tormentors even after being captured by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) personnel, after one of the Pakistani boats capsized off the Gujarat coast in Arabian Sea yesterday.

The fishermen, who were being taken to Karachi, saved two PMSA, after one of the boats collided with an Indian fishing boat and capsized in Indian waters. Soon after the incident, the Indian Coast Guard brought out bodies of three Pakistani personnel who had drowned in the incident and returned them to PMSA.

In the meantime, Pakistan released seven boats and close to 60 fishermen yesterday as a reciprocal gesture for saving the lives of their officers, Manish Lodhari, National Fishworkers Forum secretary said.

There was an attempt to capture Indian fishermen which turned into a tragedy for PMSA, which had entered into Indian waters up. There were around ten boats in the area, which fishing when PMSA surrounded them in the sea. While they were being taken to Karachi, one of the small boats collided with an Indian fishing boat, after which it capsized. Two persons who went back to the Pakistan side along with other officers and captured boats

During the incident, an Indian fishing boat also got damaged. Later, Pakistan released an Indian fisherman, asking him to move to the Indian coast towing away the damaged boat.

All the other fishermen were taken away by the Pakistani authorities at that time. Indian Coast Guard on learning about the incident, rushed one of its ship to the site. It then started its operation in the sea last night and recovered at least three bodies from Indian waters while search was still on for the remaining one.

The Coast Guard has handed over the bodies of the Pakistanis to the PMSA yesterday.

Lodhari also added that Indian fishermen spotted three bodies in the ocean and then handed them to Indian Coast Guard.

Even as there has been close two days since the incident, there has been no official statement from the Indian Coast Guard till now.

(With inputs from PTI)