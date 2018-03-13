How a 25-year-old Class X dropout duped Amazon of Rs 1.3 crore in 5 months

Police have arrested a 25-year-old Class X dropout from Chikkamagaluru city for duping Amazon of Rs 1.3 crore in a span of months. (Source: PTI)

Police have arrested a 25-year-old Class X dropout from Chikkamagaluru city for duping Amazon of Rs 1.3 crore in a span of five months. According to a report by TOI, Darshan alias Dhruva, 25, alleged rigged the card payments made through a tab given by the e-commerce giant and scripted this fraud. He also helped his friends to get hold of expensive smartphones without paying any money. Darshan who was employed with a courier agency reportedly asked his friends to order expensive products and used to deliver them without any transfer of money.

Apart from Darshan, the police have also arrested four youngsters with products worth Rs 25 lakh seized from them. The police have seized four bikes along with 21 smartphones, a laptop, an iPod and an Apple watch.

The fraud was reportedly carried out between September 2017 and February 2018, a period in which a total of 4,604 orders were received from Chikkamagaluru city. Interestingly, all these products were delivered by Darshan only.

Amazon had reportedly signed an agreement with Ekdanta for delivery of its products in the city and collection of payment, the company for which Darshan used to work. The police have revealed that Darshan tampered the card payment system which helped him pull off this fraud.

The report quoted saying a senior official that the Amazon authorities came to know about this cheating at the time of their quarterly audit in February. Following this, the company filed a complaint with the police. While four people have been arrested in connection with the case, two are on the run.

It is still unclear how Darshan managed to accept card payments and yet divert the money from Amazon. The police suspects that he tinkered the tab and cheated the company by generating a false alert every time.

The people arrested in the case were identified as Punith (19), Sachin Shetty (18) and Anil Shetty (24). All of them are the residents of Chikkamagaluru