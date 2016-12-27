Housing.com partners Tata Housing to develop digital platform

The partnership would also entail working jointly with Tata Housing to develop new and innovative solutions to manage the home buyer experience across online and offline channels, Housing.com said in a statement. (Website)

Realty portal Housing.com has tied up with real estate major Tata Housing to create an exclusive digital marketing platform for the sale of existing inventories and launch of new projects. Housing.com and Tata Housing have formed a partnership as part of which the realty portal would “offer a full stack solution by creating an exclusive integrated pan-India brand platform showcasing their current inventory (premium homes as well as Tata Value Homes) as well as exclusive launch of their upcoming projects.”

As part of this partnership, Housing.com will implement a wide gamut of solutions that include interactive tools like Virtual Reality, creation of exclusive content through Housing.com design studio, leveraging Housing News, IREF platforms as well as Housing.com events and brand platform.

The partnership would also entail working jointly with Tata Housing to develop new and innovative solutions to manage the home buyer experience across online and offline channels, Housing.com said in a statement.

The new segment on Housing.com would offer users complete access to an inventory of properties across all major cities in India on a single integrated platform across premium and affordable segments.

As part of this agreement, Tata Housing would also be deploying some of these solutions and technologies on their digital platforms.

Tata Housing brand would get exclusive access to users of Housing.com that will augment their reach which would be further enhanced through its call centre and channel partners including broker ecosystem.

“Tata Housing is one of India’s most trusted names in the real estate sector and has been on the forefront of leveraging technology in the space…The deployment of a solution of this nature and scale is unprecedented in the country and we are certain that it will change the way we buy homes,” said Mani Rangarajan, Housing.com Chief Business Officer.

“The way we buy homes has evolved over the last few years due to the advent of technology and the emergence of digital platform. This partnership will not only give us a much wider reach, but will also enhance the overall home buying experience for our customers,” said Tarun Mehrotra, Head Sales and Marketing at Tata Housing.

Founded in 2012, Housing.com is India’s leading online real estate platform with 1.7 million verified homes listed to date. It has raised over $100 million in capital from leading investors, including Softbank and Nexus Ventures.