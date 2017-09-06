Houses on hills cause flash floods in Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma said that water flowing in from Meghalaya is reducing the water bearing capacity of rivers (PTI)

Houses on the hills are causing mud to slide, block drains and during monsoons flash floods occur in Guwahati since the Brahmaputra river cannot take the load of the city’s water, said Guwahati Development Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today. Replying to a question in the Assembly here, Sarma said that water flowing in from the neighbouring state of Meghalaya and illegal occupation of the water bodies in and around Guwahati is reducing the water bearing capacity of rivers and causing flash floods.

Guwahati is surrounded by hills. Habitations on the hills and in the city cause mud and other wastes to roll down reducing the depth of the city drains, Sarma said. In order to tackle the problem of flash floods, dredging is being carried out at rivers Bhorolu, Mora Bhorolu and the streams – Bashistha, Bahini, Lakhimijan, Silsakou, Pamohi and Bondajan, the minister said.