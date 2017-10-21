Houses of MLAs attacked with grenades to create terror: Deputy CM Nirmal Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh. (ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh today said the houses of MLAs were being attacked with grenades in a bid to create fear among the people but security forces were dealing with the situation bravely. He was referring to the attacks by terrorists on the houses of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) legislators Aijaz Ahmad Mir at Wachi in Shopian district and Mushtaq Ahmad Shah in Tral area of Pulwama district on Thursday and Friday respectively. “Anti-national elements are trying their best to create a turmoil-like situation. Houses of our MLAs are being attacked with grenades as every attempt is being made to create fear among the people,” Singh said on the sidelines of a police function organised on the occasion of ‘National Police Day’. The function was held to pay homage to the personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the country. “In this proxy war, terrorists, stone pelters and other such elements are busy and so are the police, government and other security forces (to counter them),” he said. He said the security forces were dealing with the situation bravely and those involved in such incidents would be dealt with in accordance with law.

He was replying to questions about stone-pelters attacking the house of a Kashmiri Pandit in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on the night of Diwali, a video of which went viral on social media. The deputy chief minister lauded the role of police and other security forces in fighting the proxy war and said they are doing a tremendous service to the nation. “In the fight against terrorists, cross-border infiltration and shelling, the security forces are tackling the challenges bravely despite the hostile atmosphere. Last year, turmoil was created with the sole intention to hinder the progress of the state,” he said.

He paid homage to the police personnel killed in the line of duty, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ayoub Pandit who was lynched to death by a mob at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and Army officer Lt Umar who was abducted and killed by terrorists.

Singh led senior police officers and other ranks in laying wreaths at the police martyrs memorial here and also inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the police. He handed over gifts among the family members of those killed.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, S D Singh Jamwal, in his address, appealed to people to work should-to-shoulder with security forces to fulfill the mission of those killed in the line of duty. He read out names of all the police personnel killed in the past year and said 42 officers and personnel belonged to Jammu and Kashmir. “We will keep their sacrifice in mind and work with the same zeal and dedication to serve the country,” he said.