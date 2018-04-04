Houses of Dalit MLA, ex-MLA set afire in Rajasthan

A mob comprising nearly 5,000 people set ablaze houses of sitting MLA Rajkumari Jatav and former MLA Bharosilal Jatav in the Hindaun City. (Representative image: ANI)

The houses of a sitting and a former MLA, both Dalits, were set afire by a violent mob this afternoon in Rajasthan’s Karauli district following which curfew was imposed in the area, a senior official said.

A mob comprising nearly 5,000 people set ablaze houses of sitting MLA Rajkumari Jatav and former MLA Bharosilal Jatav in the Hindaun City, District Collector, Karauli, Abhimanyu Kumar told PTI.

While Rajkumari Jatav is from the ruling BJP, Bharosilal Jatav is a former Congress legislator who also served as a minister in the state. The incident occurred a day after Rajasthan and several other states saw large scale protests and violence during a ‘bandh’ called by Dalit organisations.

Considering the law and order situation, curfew was clamped in the city till Wednesday morning, Kumar added.

Nearly 1,000 people were arrested under preventive sections of law in the last two days of protest and 175 cases registered against anti-social elements, officials said.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said that a day after violent protests by Dalits, several members of other castes today hit the streets over the damages caused yesterday.

In Alwar district, where one man was killed, people held a sit-in protest, refusing to cremate the body.

“The traders’ association and upper castes are agitated in Hindaun City. They took out a procession today and tried to enter the SC/ST dominated areas. Except in Hinduan City, situation is under control,” Additional Director General (law and order) NRK Reddy said.

“Police forces lobbed tear gas shells and resorted to cane charging and firing rubber bullets to disperse the mob,” Reddy said.

He said 170 policemen were injured in last two days of protests and section 144 was imposed in seven-eight places. Superintendent of Police (Karauli) Anil Kayal said after the incidents of arson and violence, nearly 40 people were detained in Hindaun City.

Curfew was clamped in Gangapur City last night and lifted this morning, Swai Madhopur District Collector KC Verma said.

One person was killed, several vehicles gutted, and public property damaged during the Dalit protests yesterday.

Reddy said the extent of damage caused was yet to be ascertained.

The Dalit groups had called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ yesterday demanding restoration of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to its original form.

The Supreme Court had, on March 20, diluted certain provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act in a bid to protect honest public servants discharging bona fide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the Act. PTI AG IJT