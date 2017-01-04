Hours after BJP’s office in Kolkata attacked, TMC workers set its Hoogly office ablaze

The tension between both parties has increased since yesterday after the arrest Sudip Bandyopadhyay. (ANI)

The alleged Trinamool Congress workers have today set BJP office in Hoogly on fire, hours after later’s office in Kolkata was said to be attacked by the members of the ruling party in the state. The tension between both parties have increased since yesterday after the arrest of its senior leader and Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the Rose valley scam case. Trinamool Congress have been protesting since the arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay since yesterday.

Accusing the BJP-led NDA Government of targeting leaders of Trinamool Congress in the wake of her protesting its demonetisation drive, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on the same day said that the centre was using the ED, CBI and Income Tax department against those who raised their voice against note ban. Asserting that her party’s protest on demonetisation would continue, the chief minister added she could not think that a senior party leader like Sudip Bandyopadhyay would be arrested. She also claimed to have information that the centre wants to arrest many other TMC leaders.

Mamata Banerjee had also said that the party was behind Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who was arrested due to “pressure from the PMO”. She also asked, “why should Narendra Modi and Amit Shah not be arrested?” The TMC supremo had also convened a meeting to chalk out the party’s action plan.