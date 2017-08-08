  3. Hosting U-17 World Cup final huge gain for Kolkata, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Hosting U-17 World Cup final huge gain for Kolkata, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the state is looking forward to hosting the FIFA U-17 football World Cup final in two months' time, adding the magnitude of the event in itself is a huge gain for the city.

By: | Kolkata | Published: August 8, 2017 6:58 PM
west bengal world cup u17, salt lake stadium fifa world cup summit kolkata october, world cup fifa u17 india japan new caledonia The colossal Salt Lake Stadium will witness the first-ever FIFA World Cup summit clash held in India on October 28. (Source: PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the state is looking forward to hosting the FIFA U-17 football World Cup final in two months’ time, adding the magnitude of the event in itself is a huge gain for the city. The colossal Salt Lake Stadium will witness the first-ever FIFA World Cup summit clash held in India on October 28, for which tickets during the third phase of sales, have already been sold out. “The U-17 World Cup final will be in Kolkata and it’s a matter of great pride,” Mamata said during her speech at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) annual awards here.

“There will be 7-8 matches. Kolkata will get to see future stars of the world. Also stars of yesteryear like Maradona will grace the city. This is a huge gain for Kolkata. Without sport, life is incomplete,” she added. Kolkata will host five Group F matches and one Group E game involving Japan and New Caledonia. In Group F, the teams are Chile, England, Mexico and Iraq. The Salt Lake Stadium will also host one pre-quarterfinal, a quarter-final, third place game and the final.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top