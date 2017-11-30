Horrific ordeal for 88 girl students, teachers force them to strip in public

Teachers of a school in Andhra Pradesh made 88 girls to strip in public (Source: PTI)

In a shocking incident, students of a girls’ school in Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly forced to undress by three teachers as a punishment for writing vulgar words against the head teacher. As per All Papum Pare District Students’ Union, last Thursday, three teachers at a residential school for girls allegedly came across a note with obscene comments about the head teacher and another student. It was being passed around among students of classes VI and VII. They sought an explanation but when none was forthcoming, they allegedly made all 88 students from the two classes undress in front of the other students. The incident came to light after the student’s union lodged a complaint against the three accused teachers. “The officer in-charge of the (women) police station said the victims and their parents along with the teachers will be interrogated before registering a case,” Tumme Amo, Superintendent of Police, Papum Pare said. He also added that the complaint has been forwarded to the local women police station. The girls and their families also reportedly met a team of All Papum Pare District Students Union (APPDSU). “The school authorities did not speak to the parents of the students before punishing them,” APPDSU president Nabam Tado said.

Papum Pare Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo, on Thursday, confirmed the filing of the FIR by ASSU. He said the case has been forwarded to the women police station in Itanagar. The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has condemned the incident and said such a “heinous act” by the teachers might affect the students. “Tempering with a child’s dignity is against the law as well as the constitution. To discipline a student is an attitude, character, responsibility and commitment of a teacher. Undressing a student is definitely not a corrective measure…Imposing such punishment is in total violation of child rights, and more likely it may accelerate the risk of child abuse” it said in a statement.