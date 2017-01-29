Hope to resolve issues with Sanjay Leela Bhansali soon: Karni Sena patron Lokendra Singh Kalvi

“The matter is being unnecessarily raked up despite the fact that both the sides have decided to let go of the incident, Kalvi told PTI. (ANI)

Karni Sena patron Lokendra Singh Kalvi has said he is hopeful about resolving issues with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after members of the Rajput group assaulted the filmmaker for allegedly presenting “distorted facts” in his upcoming movie “Padmavati”.

Bhansali was roughed up by members of Karni Sena who also stopped the shooting of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer at the Jaigarh fort here on Friday.

“The matter is being unnecessarily raked up despite the fact that both the sides have decided to let go of the incident, Kalvi told PTI.

“Our protest is against filming inappropriate scenes between Rani Padmavati and Allaudin Khilji.”

Kalvi said his organisation has been in touch with the filmmaker over email and both are trying to reach a common ground.

“We are corresponding with the representatives of Bhansali over e-mail. We have to meet consensus on few words on the written agreement. We hope that the issues will be settled soon,” he said.

Kalvi said he along with other Sena members even met Bhansali in Mumbai six months ago regarding the script of “Padmavati”.

“We met Bhansali in Mumbai six months back and told them that he will not present the history in distorted manner. But, still he came to shoot the movie. The incident on last Friday occurred because of his denial.”

Defending Karni Sena activists’ action of vandalising the film’s set, Kalvi said it was he and Sena members, who were first fired at by the director’s bodyguard.

“We have evidence that security guards of Sanjay Leela Bhansali had fired on us but we did not lodge police complaint in the matter.

“The incident which happened with Bhansali resulted from that. Why should I apologize to Bhansali. Suspecting that history related to Padmavati will be presented in a distorted form, we had moved a petition in Rajasthan High Court two months back,” said Kalvi.

“We would not let history of Rajput community to be presented in a distorted form,” he said.

Kalvi clarified he had no objections to Bhansali shooting “Padmavati” here but he wants the director to remove the “wrong facts” from the movie.

“We hope that the issues will be resolved through dialogue. We are waiting for Bhansali’s response. We will welcome him to shoot his movie in Rajasthan, if objectionable words are omitted,” he said.