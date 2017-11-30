Hope there will be discussion with Delhi government before appointing chief secretary, says Manish Sisodia

The deputy chief minister, however, said the government was yet to propose any name. (IE)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today hoped that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government would be consulted before the appointment of the new chief secretary in the national capital. “This time, I am hopeful that the tradition to seek names from the elected government for the appointment of the chief secretary will be followed,” he told reporters here.

The deputy chief minister, however, said the government was yet to propose any name. In May 2015, the then Lieutenant Governor (LG) Najeeb Jung had appointed senior bureaucrat Shakuntala Gamlin as the acting chief secretary after K K Sharma went on leave. Gamlin’s appointment was strongly opposed by the AAP government.

Chief Secretary M M Kutty has been transferred to the Union finance ministry as additional secretary, economic affairs department. He is to assume charge by tomorrow. Senior officers — Principal Secretary (Finance) S N Sahai, Principal Home Secretary Manoj Kumar Parida and Anshu Prakash and Arun Goyal — are in the race for the post of chief secretary, an official said.