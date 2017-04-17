Hope Mehbooba Mufti has thought about implication of mass student protests: Omar Abdullah

In an earlier tweet, Abdullah asks as to why all colleges and universities could not have been closed for a few days after the Pulwama clashes. (Reuters)

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, on Monday, went on Twitter to express his concerns about the mass student protests in Kashmir. In his tweet, Abdullah stated that he hoped, CM Mehbooba Mufti had thought about the implications of mass student protests across the valley. In an earlier tweet, Abdullah asks as to why all colleges and universities could not have been closed for a few days after the Pulwama clashes. He had further asked if the Chief Minister was alert about the situation. Earlier today, clashes between security forces and agitating students near a college in Srinagar had been reported. According to these reports, a group of students had been holding a rally to protest near the Sri Pratap College on Moulana Azad Road.

One of the police officials told a PTI reporter that the security forces had asked the crowd of protesters to disperse from the location but they had instead pelted stones at them, which had led to the clashes between both sides. According to reports, the security forces had used tear gas to chase the protesters away. These students are known to have organised protests against the alleged brutality against students of the Degree College, Pulwama. The clashes that took place last week had left many injured.

I hope @MehboobaMufti has thought through the implications of mass student protests across the valley. This is a deeply worrying situation. http://t.co/P5hgLqxqDI — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 17, 2017

Meanwhile, earlier last week, a video of CRPF jawans being harassed by Kashmiri youth a emerged on Twitter and had gone viral on other social media platforms. In the video, jawans, who were reportedly returning from a poll booth, were seen getting kicked and slapped by the Kashmiri youth. The CRPF jawans, however, had shown complete restraint, despite carrying weapons and did not react to the youth’s provocations. The matter, however, had garnered a lot of attention on social media and the Kashmiri youth drew a lot of flak for their uncalled-for provocations.