Hope case against Dinakaran is not political witch-hunt: Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said he hoped that the case had credibility and wasn’t a result of political witch-hunt. (Source: IE)

As a case was registered against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V.K. Sasikala’s nephew T.T.V. Dhinakaran for allegedly bribing Election Commission officials to allot the ‘two leaves’ symbol to their faction, Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said he hoped that the case had credibility and wasn’t a result of political witch-hunt.

“I have to see the FIR because all they have got is some Chandrashekhar and whatever statement he has made. Now it’s very strange that they bribed the Election Commission, but got a judgment which froze their symbol against them. I hope it has a credibility and is not a political witch-hunt,” Swamy told ANI.

The police had also arrested Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the middleman alleged of striking a deal of Rs. 50 crore to help the AIADMK faction keep the ‘two leaves’ poll symbol.

You May Also Want To Watch:

The development came after the Delhi Police Crime Branch today recovered approximately Rs. 1.3 crore and two luxury cars, a BMW and a Mercedes, from Chandrashekhar.

Dhinakaran’s faction contested on the hat symbol for the R.K. Nagar assembly by-polls after the Election Commission froze their ‘two leaves’ symbol acknowledging the split in the party.

The April 12 by-polls were cancelled by the ECI after the Income Tax officials alleged that the Sasikala faction paid Rs. 89 crore to voters to buy support for its candidate Dinakaran.