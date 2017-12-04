Honking not OK, please! Dipak Das wins award for not using horn for 18 years!

In this world, where impatience rules supreme, people cannot resist honking on the roads even for 18 minutes, this man certainly has done wonders!

In this world, where impatience rules supreme, people cannot resist honking on the roads even for 18 minutes, this man certainly has done wonders! Dipak Das, a Kolkata-based driver, has not honked for as many as 18 years! Yes, you read it right, 18 years without honking in India! With his car carrying the placard which says ‘Horn is a concept. I care for your heart’, Das even went on to win an award for his unique habit. For his rare and typical behaviour, he has been chosen for the Manush Sanman award, as per the report by Hindustan Times. Manush Mela (Humanity Fair) is giving Das this award, prior to which the organisers had verified it from the different organisations with whom Das has been associated with for the last 18 years. Das was hired as a driver from time to time by some of the renowned personalities like tabla maestro, Pandit Tanmoy Bose and guitarist Kunal, among others, reported HT. They have also authenticated and appreciated his effort to reduce noise pollution. One of the organisers of Manush Mela 2017, Sudipa Sarkar was quoted as saying that individuals and organisations who hired Das have appreciated his efforts, and so he was the natural choice for the award.

With his no-horn policy, Das wants to inspire others to follow the practice and reduce noise pollution. He believes that if a driver follows this no-horn policy, he will become more alert while driving. Das thinks that if a driver has a proper sense of space, speed and timing, he or she need not use the horn. Explaining about how he reacts to passengers asking him to use the horn, he said he politely tells them that it won’t solve the problem. He dreams of making Kolkata a “no-honking city” someday just like Darjeeling or Sikkim. For which Das said that is not very difficult to be achieved. He said this will just require administrative and political goodwill.

Manush Mela gives an award to the citizens who do something unique and that could benefit society. This is the second year of Manush Mela when the organisation felicitated deserving people with Manush Sanman Award. Last year, one of the award recipients was Biva Upadhaya, who despite her financial constraints, took up the mission of rescuing and rehabilitating stray animals.