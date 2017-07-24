Home Ministry orders 2 inquiries into death of CRPF man in Jammu and Kashmir

Two separate inquires have been ordered by the home ministry into the death of a CRPF man in Jammu and Kashmir due to alleged negligence by his superior. (Representative Image Source: PTI)

Two separate inquires have been ordered by the home ministry into the death of a CRPF man in Jammu and Kashmir due to alleged negligence by his superior, who reportedly did not allow the sick jawan to be taken to the nearest medical centre. A home ministry spokesperson said the CRPF will conduct a court of inquiry into the entire incident in which the company commander of the force was allegedly thrashed by his subordinates following death of their colleague due to illness in Anantnag district.

Separately, the director (medical), who heads the medical wing of the ministry, has been dispatched to Kashmir where the incident had happened. The director (medical) will look into the possible medical negligence and whether there was deficiency in providing early treatment to Khupmani Misall, who was posted with 28 Battalion of CRPF at Qaimoh in Anantnag district, the spokesperson said.

You may also like to watch:



Misall was taken to the CRPF Unit hospital at Anantnag after he fell ill on Saturday, where he died. The death of the jawan angered his colleagues who allegedly thrashed their company commander for not allowing Misall to be taken to the nearest health facility, which caused delay in timely medical attention to him, a police official said in Srinagar.