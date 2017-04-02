Home Minister Rajnath Singh says security forces responding to terror, whole country is united

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh while talking about the security issue in the country today said, “Security forces are responding to terrorism in an appropriate manner, whole country is united against terrorism.” He further added, “the Muslims have realised that terrorism is an attempt to defame Islam.” This statement by the HM comes in the wake of the attacks that are places in the country for over a month now. In an earlier statement, Rajnath Singh sent a strong message to Pakistan even as he warned the ‘stone-pelters’ in Kashmir not to “get influenced by forces” from the neighboring country. “New trend to pelt stones on security forces during anti-terror ops, I appeal to them to not get influenced by Pak forces,” Singh said in Lok Sabha.

He further said, “The strife-torn region had seen a “new trend” of late in which youths from nearby villages gather at the sites of encounter between security forces and terrorists and pelt stones to help the militants escape,” according to media reports.

Earlier on Thursday, S P Vaid, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police said, “youths who storm the encounter sites in the Valley to hurl stones at security personnel are committing suicide.” Last month, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said that local Kashmiri people creating hurdles by throwing stones at the security personnel during anti-terror operations will be dealt as anti-nationals and will face “harsh” actions.

(With agency inputs)