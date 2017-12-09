Homai Vyarawalla: Google Doodle pays tribute to the first Indian woman to wield the lens



The first tri-colour hoisting, the death of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and various candid shots of the Indian Independence that has now become a part of national archives came from India’s first woman photojournalist, Homai Vyarawalla.

The first tri-colour hoisting, the death of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and various candid shots of the Indian Independence that has now become a part of national archives came from India’s first woman photojournalist, Homai Vyarawalla. On her 104th birth anniversary, google doodle has paid a homage to its portrait featuring Homai Vyarawalla. Vyarawalla, born in 1913 in a Parsi family in Gujarat’s Navsari, she spent her childhood at several places owing to her father’s travelling theatre company. Vyarawalla commonly known by her pseudonym – Dalda 13, was awarded the second highest civilian, Padma Vibhusan. Her pseudonym was symbolic of her birth year and also was inspired by her first meeting with her mentor and husband when she was 13 years old.

The pseudonym is also symbolic of her husband’s car registration number was DLD 13. Her husband, Maneckshaw Vyarawalla helped her learn photography, a profession which helped her flourish during the second world war in 1942. Vyarawalla took up a job at the British Information Services and also started working with “The Illustrated Weekly of India’ Magazine” where many of her monochrome pictures achieved iconic status.

Homai Vyarawalla received her education from Bombay University and Sir JJ School of Art and began takings snaps of Mumbaikars and people in action in their daily lives which later prompted her to pursue professional photography. However, she left the profession after her husband’s demise and lived alone in Vadodara, Gujarat. She breathed her last on January 15, 2012.