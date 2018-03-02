Holi 2018: Check out how PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee are celebrating festival of colours

Holi 2018: Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and other big politicos wish the nation on the festival of Holi

Holi 2018: The nation is celebrating the festival of colours, Holi today and on this big day, the top politicos of the country have extended their greetings to the nation. In a tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted everyone on the festival of Holi and prayed for peace, joy and prosperity in everyone’s lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to social media to extend his greetings on the auspicious festival. Congress President Rahul Gandhi, while extending Holi greetings to the nation that he will be meeting his nani (maternal grandmother) on the festival. Home Minister Rajnath Singh shared a video of himself wishing everyone on Holi along with a caption saying, “Wishing you a happy and colourful Holi”. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also posted Holi greetings on social media account.

West Bengal Chief Minister posted a photo of herself along with the caption reading, “May the colours of peace and happiness fill your lives.” Odisha Chief Minister posted a short GIF extending heartiest greetings to all on Holi. Congress media spokesperson Randeep Surjewala too wished colours in the life of every citizen of the nation.

होली के पावन पर्व की सभी देशवासियों को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। Wishing everyone a Happy Holi! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2018

My Nani is 93. She’s the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend, I’m going to surprise her! I can’t wait to give her a hug…. #HappyHoli to all of you. Have a joyful celebration.. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 1, 2018

Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Holi. The festival of colours, Holi is a celebration of harmony in our society. May it bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone’s lives #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 2, 2018

Wishing you a happy and colourful Holi. pic.twitter.com/5HMvI1jAri — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 2, 2018

Heartiest greetings to all on Holi. May the festival of colours fill our lives with happiness, peace and prosperity. #HappyHoli

ହୋଲିର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ଆନନ୍ଦର ସହ ଉତ୍ସବ ମନାନ୍ତୁ, ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ହୋଇ ହୋଲି ଖେଳନ୍ତୁ। ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ସୁଖ ଏବଂ ସମୃଦ୍ଧିର ରଙ୍ଗରେ ଭରିଯାଉ। pic.twitter.com/KBBg8cgHX9 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 2, 2018

Apart from political leaders, Super star Amitabh Bachchan wished the country on the festival. Bollywood’s Khiladi too wished the nation on Holi and urged the citizens to be kind towards animals while playing Holi. He also posted a photo which featured two street dogs and a caption saying, “Don’t colour us, it itches-and we might lick the chemical”.

T 2730 – Happy Holi .. the colours of life be within you ever .. pic.twitter.com/GzvQ8KqfRj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018

This Holi be kind, don’t throw color on animals ???????? Wishing you all a colourful and #HappyHoli आप सब को होली की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/mFB0jSc9SC — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 2, 2018

Holi, known as the festival of colours, falls on the onset of spring. It is celebrated across the Indian diaspora around the world. In recent years, many foreign countries have also seen wide-spread Holi celebrations. On the day, people smear others with colours and enjoy delicacies. Gujhia is the traditional sweet prepared on the day. Holi, like other festivals, marks the victory of good over evil.

From The Financial Express, Wish you a very Happy Holi!!!