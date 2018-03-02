  3. Holi 2018: Check out how PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee are celebrating festival of colours

The nation is celebrating the festival of colours, Holi today and on this big day, the top politicos of the country have extended their greetings to the nation.

Holi 2018: The nation is celebrating the festival of colours, Holi today and on this big day, the top politicos of the country have extended their greetings to the nation. In a tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted everyone on the festival of Holi and prayed for peace, joy and prosperity in everyone’s lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to social media to extend his greetings on the auspicious festival. Congress President Rahul Gandhi, while extending Holi greetings to the nation that he will be meeting his nani (maternal grandmother) on the festival. Home Minister Rajnath Singh shared a video of himself wishing everyone on Holi along with a caption saying, “Wishing you a happy and colourful Holi”. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also posted Holi greetings on social media account.

West Bengal Chief Minister posted a photo of herself along with the caption reading, “May the colours of peace and happiness fill your lives.” Odisha Chief Minister posted a short GIF extending heartiest greetings to all on Holi. Congress media spokesperson Randeep Surjewala too wished colours in the life of every citizen of the nation.

Apart from political leaders, Super star Amitabh Bachchan wished the country on the festival. Bollywood’s Khiladi too wished the nation on Holi and urged the citizens to be kind towards animals while playing Holi. He also posted a photo which featured two street dogs and a caption saying, “Don’t colour us, it itches-and we might lick the chemical”.

Holi, known as the festival of colours, falls on the onset of spring. It is celebrated across the Indian diaspora around the world. In recent years, many foreign countries have also seen wide-spread Holi celebrations. On the day, people smear others with colours and enjoy delicacies. Gujhia is the traditional sweet prepared on the day. Holi, like other festivals, marks the victory of good over evil.

