Hizbul Mujahideen warns people against participating in Republic Day

Terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen has warned people against participating in the official functions on Republic Day and challenged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and other politicians to "stay without security" for 15 minutes at their homes or native places.

By: | Srinagar | Published: January 20, 2017 5:58 PM
"If they think that the nation is with them, then we challenge them to stay in their homes or native places for just 15 minutes without security. (File Photo: PTI)

In a 10-minute video which was released yesterday, an unidentified Hizbul Mujahideen commander flanked by two AK-47 wielding guards, said, “We want to tell Mehbooba and other pro-India politicians to stop shedding crocodile tears.”

“If they think that the nation is with them, then we challenge them to stay in their homes or native places for just 15 minutes without security.

“It will automatically be decided whether the nation is with militants or these traitors,” the Hizbul commander said.

