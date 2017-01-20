Hizbul Mujahideen warns people against participating in Republic Day

“If they think that the nation is with them, then we challenge them to stay in their homes or native places for just 15 minutes without security. (File Photo: PTI)

Terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen has warned people against participating in the official functions on Republic Day and challenged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and other politicians to “stay without security” for 15 minutes at their homes or native places.

In a 10-minute video which was released yesterday, an unidentified Hizbul Mujahideen commander flanked by two AK-47 wielding guards, said, “We want to tell Mehbooba and other pro-India politicians to stop shedding crocodile tears.”

You May Also Like To Watch This:





“If they think that the nation is with them, then we challenge them to stay in their homes or native places for just 15 minutes without security.

“It will automatically be decided whether the nation is with militants or these traitors,” the Hizbul commander said.