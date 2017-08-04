Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in Anantnag: 10 developments so far

A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed and a Rashtriya Rifles jawan was injured in an encounter in Anantnag district. (Representative image by PTI)

A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed and a Rashtriya Rifles jawan was injured in an encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, as per PTI report. It has been learnt that an unidentified person was also killed in the cross firing, ANI reported today. This comes after an Army Major and a jawan were killed while another was injured as militants opened fire on a search party in Shopian district of Kashmir, official said. On Wednesday two Hizbul terrorists were gunned down. Earlier on Tuesday, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Kashmir chief commander Abu Dujana of Pakistan along with his accomplice were killed in an encounter with the security forces at Hakripora village in Pulwawa district.

Here are top 10 things we know so far

1.The encounter broke late last night at Kanibal in Bijbehara of Anantnag district, 55 kms from here, when the police along with Army and CRPF cordoned off a village following an intelligence input about the presence of militants, a police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

2. One SLR,2 magazines,40 rounds, a Chinese hand grenade recovered from the slain terrorist. One solider of 3 RR sustained injuries: J&K Police

3. Around midnight taking advantage of darkness two terrorists fired and managed to give a slip. Later on , it was learnt one individual riding a motorcycle got killed in cross firing, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

4. During the encounter, which lasted for two hours, one militant identified as Yawar, hailing from Anantnag, was killed while two other militants managed to escape under the cover of darkness, they said.

5. Yawar, who was allegedly a “chronic stone pelter” of the area, had joined the militant outfit in the first week of last month, they said, adding that a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) looted earlier from a police guard was recovered from him.

6. Two mobile phones were recovered from the deceased who was in multi-layered clothing. The telephone contacts in his handset could not immediately help to confirm his identified. The number plate of the vehicle was damaged and no identity card of the deceased was found.

7. The local police have released his picture for identification. According to the officials, the body of Yawar was handed over to his family for burial and restrictions were imposed in the town as a preventive measure.

8. Meanwhile, The Himachal Pradesh government has announced Rs.20 lakh compensation to kin of Army personnel Tanzin Chhultim, who lost his life in Shopian encounter.

9. Two Army personnel, Major Kamlesh Pandey and Sepoy Tanzin Chhultim were killed and two other personnel were injured when terrorists opened fire on a search party of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

10. Yesterday mobile internet services remained suspended following Dujana’s death.