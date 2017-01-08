Lucknow Hit-n-run case: Four killed after speeding car hits night shelter

Lucknow hit and run: Two of the accused have been arrested by Police and three are absconding. (ANI)

In a hit and run case, four people were killed and eight others injured after a speeding car hit a night shelter in Lucknow’s Dalibagh.

The incident took place yesterday night at around 1.30 a.m. when around 80 labourers were sleeping in the night shelter.

The person, who was driving the car along with his four friends, was in an inebriated state.

The accused were drunk. Two of them have been arrested and car has also been seized.

The deceased have been identified as Prithvi Raj, Nanku, Abdul and Gokharan.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for the medical treatment while the condition of four is reportedly critical and have been referred to the trauma centre.

Four dead and four injured after a car hits a night shelter in Lucknow's Dalibagh.

As per the sources, two of the accused have been arrested by the police and three are absconding.

One of the accused was reportedly son of former legislator Ashok Rawat while other is a son of businessman.

The police are investigating the case.