History sheets of SP MLA Hariom Yadav, son Vijay Pratap allegedly destroyed, probe ordered

A probe has been ordered into a complaint by a constable that the history-sheets of a Samajwadi Party MLA and his son were allegedly destroyed in Shikohabad Police Station here in 2013. The matter came to the light recently when constable Sobaran Singh complained to the SSP who took prompt note of the issue and ordered a probe. A history sheet is a criminal record of a person. “The SSP has asked me to probe allegations that history- sheets of SP MLA Hariom Yadav and son Vijay Pratap alias Chhotu were destroyed in Shikohabad Police Station here,” SP City RK Singh told PTI today. “I’m probing the matter. FIRs will be registered against those involved,” he said. Yadav, an SP MLA from Sirsaganj, and son Pratap’s history-sheets were allegedly destroyed in 2013.

According to sources, now notices have been served to police officers, who were then at the police station, seeking their replies. According to a self-sworn affidavit filed by the MLA, there are seven cases registered against him, including of criminal intimidation and rioting. Yadav said he was unaware how the records were destroyed. “The cases against me were politically motivated,” he claimed. Yadav became an MLA from Shikohabad seat in 2002 on an SP ticket. He later won UP Assembly elections in 2012 and 2017 from Sirsaganj Assembly constituency.

Pratap was elected unopposed as zila panchayat president in 2016.