Historic Day for Muslim women’s rights: Lok Sabha passes Bill against Triple Talaq with thumping majority

Anti-Triple Talaq Bill was passed by the Parliament today. (PTI File))

In a major development, Lok Sabha today passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill against the practice of Triple Talaq by a thumping majority. The members of Parliament discussed the Bill throughout the day before voting. During the discussion, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said several Islamic nations have regulated triple talaq and India should take a step in this direction. “I appeal to this House and the biggest panchayat that please do not see this bill from the prism of politics,” he said, adding it should neither be confined within the walls of political parties nor should it be looked as vote bank politics.

Prasad said Muslim women were victimised by instant triple talaq.

Earlier on August 22, Supreme Court passed a judgement saying it was unconstitutional and arbitrary. Prasad today said, “We were expecting that after this judgement, triple talaq cases would come down and the situation would improve…about 300 triple talaq cases happened in 2017″ and 100 were reported after the Supreme Court’s judgement.”

Prasad further said that triple talaq practice has inflicted atrocities on Muslim women, “do we close our eyes and keep quiet”. “We do not want to interfere in Sharia. This bill is on ‘talaq-e-biddat’,” he said, adding “the issue is not of religion, faith, puja, the issue is gender justice, equality and dignity.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the bill should be referred to standing committee. “We are all for this bill but there are certain flaws and difficulties in this,” he said, adding no consultations were held on this bill and there are some lacunae in the bill which can be rectified by sitting together and the only forum for that is the standing committee.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi had moved an amendment to the Bill. However, his amendment got just two voted and was rejected. During the debate Owaisi had said, Parliament lacked the legislative competence to pass the law as it violated fundamental rights. He argued that while the bill talked only about Muslim women being abandoned, the government should also worry about nearly 20 lakh women of various religions who are abandoned by their husbands, “including our bhabhi from Gujarat” (a dig directed at PM Modi).