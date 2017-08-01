His name is Syed Salahuddin, he is not a terrorist: Pakistan’s Abdul Basit says this about Hizbul Mujahideen chief

Abdul Basit reiterates his country’s position on Hurriyat, saying they represent the political aspirations of people of the state. (ANI)

Pakistan once again came in support of Syed Salahuddin, who was designated as an international terrorist by the US last month. Speaking to ANI, Pakistan’s outgoing High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit said Salahuddin is not a terrorist as far as Pakistan is concerned. “Syed Salahuddin is not a terrorist as far as Pakistan or people of Jammu and Kashmir are concerned. We criticize this decision (to designate him as international terrorist) on part of US”, he told the agency.

Defending Salahuddin further, the envoy said his work is being seen in Pakistan and that he is struggling for the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The envoy also reiterated his country’s position on Hurriyat, saying they represent the political aspirations of people of the state.

Commenting on the ongoing money laundering probe against Hurriyat leaders, Abdul Basit said such allegations were made against them earlier also but nothing came out. “Such allegations were made in past against Hurriyat but nothing came out, don’t know where will these investigations go”, Basit said.

Expressing confidence that both India and Pakistan will once again resume the dialogue process, the outgoing envoy said talk is “the way forward” and National Security Advisors of both countries are in touch with each other.

Speaking to ANI, Abdul Basit also spoke about Hafiz Saeed trial in 26/11 Mumbai attack case and said the later was put under house arrest but released due to lack of evidence. “He is still under house arrest, we’re trying to gather more evidence. If there is enough evidence available to try him, will do that”, the agency quoted him as saying.

When asked about India’s request to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadav, who has been held in Pakistan after being falsely branded as a ‘spy’, the envoy said it is needed to be seen how things unfold on the matter. “As far as the issue of consular access is concerned, let us see what happens and how things unfold at ICJ,” Basit said.