Hirakhand train accident claims seven members of Bihar family

At least 41 people were killed and 60 others were injured in the accident. (ANI)

With bodies of her daughter, son-in-law, grand daughter and neice were brought out from a van ata cremation ground in Rayagada yesterday, Kadri Devi groaned saying that she should have died along with them and sat near the bodies. Bodies were kept on a platform next to the spot where health workers hurried to arrange logs for cremation.

Last Saturday, during the Hirakhand train accident near Andhra pradesh’s Koneru station seven members of her extended family, which include her grand niece Chunnu, newly-married daughter Kareena, son-in-law Biswanath Dhami, her niece Ranjan Devi, and another granddaughter Tirkhi were killed . After the accident bodies were were left unrecognisable, with skull of the youngest victim, Chunnu, being smashed in the tragedy, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said in a report.

Kadri and her husband, Ram Chandra Dhami, were fortunate to have survive the accident as they boarded another coach towards the end of the train while the others boarded the one closer to the engine.

“The general compartment was packed. We did not get a seat, so sat near the toilet,” Madan Dhami, one of the eight surviving members of the Dhamis was quoted to have said by the paper.