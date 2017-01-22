Hirakhand express derailment: PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives; says Railway Ministry working to ensure quick rescue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the derailment of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express. (Indian Express)

Hirakhand express derailment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the derailment of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express. “My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the derailment of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express. The tragedy is saddening,” he said condoling the loss of lives. “I pray for a speedy recovery of all those injured due to the train accident,” PM Modi said. “The Railway Ministry is monitoring the situation very closely and is working to ensure quick rescue and relief operations,” he sought to assure.

The horrific Hirakhand express derailment took place in Andhra Pradesh last night, when nine coaches and the engine of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express went off the track at Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, around 11pm on Saturday night. According to the latest update, 32 people have lost their lives and over 50 are injured. A team of doctors has rushed to the spot. Though the casualty figure may go up as many people are trapped, as told by Chief PRO of East Coast Railway J P Mishra to PTI.

The railway authorities have ordered a probe into the incident. Meanwhile, Suresh Prabhu, Union Railway Minister on Sunday, announced rupees two lakh as compensation for the kin of deceased and 50,000 for those seriously injured and 25,000 for those with minor injuries.

The railway ministry has also tweeted Helpline numbers, “Helpline nos at Rayagada: BSNL LAND LINE NO. 06856-223400, 06856-223500 BSNL MOBILES 09439741181, 09439741071, AIRTEL 07681878777. Help line nos at Vizianagaram , RLY NO. 83331, 83332, 83333, 83334 BSNL LAND LINE: 08922-221202, 08922-221206.”