Hindus least educated religious group in the world: report

According to the USA based Pew Research Centre, Hindus are the least educated people of all the major religious groups in the world. Although, the report also suggests that it is not the case for all the Hindus everywhere. According to the report, the Hindus living in economically developed nations fared much better than their brothers and sisters in the rest of the world. The Hindus aged 25 or more in India, according to the report have 5.5 years of formal school education, while the number becomes worse in neighbouring Bangladesh at 4.6 years. It comes to downright terrible in Nepal with 3.9 years of formal schooling.

The report says that nearly 98% of all the Hindus in the world live in these 3 countries, which is why it makes sense that the educational statistics of the Hindus in the South East Asia majorly affects the statistics of Hindus all over the world. Hindu adults, according to the survey have an average education of 5.6 years which is 2uite low as compared to the global average of 7.7 years. The report reveals that in matters of education, Hindus ranks significantly behind Jews, Christians and Buddhists.

But interestingly, the Hindus in Europe, the USA and other economically developed countries remain highly educated, even more so than their counterparts from other religions in these countries. As a matter of fact, Hindus in these countries are more educated than the Non-Hindus by an average of at least half a year of more schooling in 70% of the countries with available data on Hindus and Non-Hindus. For example, in the United States, Hindus have an average of 15.7 years of formal educational learning and 96% of Hindu adults have post-secondary degrees. Both these numbers are significantly higher for Hindus than other Americans who average only 12.8 years of schooling.