Pro-Hindu outfit Hindu Makkal Katchi slams Subramanian Swamy for criticising Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth (PTI)

A fringe pro-Hindu outfit today took exception to BJP leader Subramanian Swamy reportedly questioning Rajinikanth’s credentials to enter politics and said there was nothing wrong if the ‘superstar’ took the political plunge as he had the backing of lakhs of people. There was nothing wrong in Rajinikanth entering politics as he had the ‘support’ of lakhs of people, Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) President Arjun Sampath, who has recently met the actor in Chennai, told reporters here.

Also condemning Swamy for reportedly questioning Rajinikanth’s educational background, he said people like late chief minister Kamaraj, with no higher education, had provided ‘golden rule’ in Tamil Nadu. Education or literacy were not a barometer to decide anyone’s political entry, he said.

Referring to some reported charges levelled by Swamy against the actor, Sampath said the BJP leader should move a court if he has any evidence. If Swamy contiued to make such remarks, HMK, in consultation with the Rajinikanth Fans Association, would file a defamation case against him, he added. Rajinikanth has recently threw more hints of taking the political plunge, saying he was discussing the prospects and would make an announcement once he finalised it.