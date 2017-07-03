  3. Hindi signages at two metro stations in Bengaluru masked after protests

Signages in Hindi in at least two of the metro stations in the city have been masked, following the protest by pro-Kannada activists and social media users against "imposition" of the language.

By: | Bengaluru | Updated: July 3, 2017 8:36 PM
Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, metro stations in bengaluru, protests, Hindi signages, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd,Siddaramaiah  The signages at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station at Majestic and Chickpete stations earlier had wordings in Kannada, English and Hindi, but since last evening Hindi wordings have been masked. (Representative image PTI)

Signages in Hindi in at least two of the metro stations in the city have been masked,  following the protest by pro-Kannada activists and social  media users against “imposition” of the language. The signages at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station at  Majestic and Chickpete stations earlier had wordings in  Kannada, English and Hindi, but since last evening Hindi  wordings have been masked. Though Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL)  officials have not made any official statement regarding the  incident, sources said it was done by Metro officials  following a tip off that some groups were planning to  vandalise or blacken the sigages as the mark of protest.

Amidst reports that the masking of Hindi wordings were  done following the police advice, senior police officials   denied it. However, additional forces have been deployed at few  “sensitive” metro stations, following the recent developments,  they said. The protest against the “imposition” of Hindi in  Bangalore metro triggered by online campaign  “#NammaMetroHindiBeda” has been gaining momentum in the last  couple of weeks.

Recently Kannada Development Authority (KDA) had also  issued a notice to BMRCL on the issue. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also during his recent  visit to Delhi had reportedly said that he would lodge a protest with the Centre on imposition of Hindi.

