Hindi language is necessary to learn, says Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu says Since the majority of the population speaks Hindi, it is necessary to learn Hindi. (PTI)

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu in an event of anti- Hindi backlash being witnessed across the country in Ahmedabad on Saturday said Hindi is the national language of India and it is impossible to progress without the language. In a report by ANI, Venkaiah Naidu said,”Hindi is our national language and it is impossible for India to progress without Hindi. It is unfortunate that everyone is after English medium; I am against Britishers but not their language. We should learn all language, but by learning English our mindset is also changing, this is wrong, this is against the interest of the nation.” He added that it was necessary for people to learn their mother language as the dominance of English medium has shadowed their cultural heritage.

Venkaiah Naidu said,”Since the majority of the population speaks Hindi, it is necessary to learn Hindi, but before that, we need to learn our mother language.” The comments by the minister come after the expressed by the people, especially in the southern states over the usage of Hindi language.

You may also like to watch:



Karnataka’s Janata Dal (Secular) and Tamil Nadu’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham are among the few parties to criticise the Centre for ‘imposing’Hindi language in their states.After the milestones on Tamil Nadu highways were marked in Hindi DMK president M K Stalin has threatened to begin an anti-Hindi agitation.Protests were held in Bengaluru over Hindi being used as a language in the Metro train sign boards.

The parliamentary panel had recommended the use of Hindi language by parliamentarians and ministers.