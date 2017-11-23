Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comments on cancer disease, this is how P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal reacted

Himanta Biswa Sarma was making a speech on school teachers to work sincerely. (PTI)

BJP leader from Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the state’s Health, Education and Finance Minister said that patients who suffer from life-threatening diseases like cancer is because of sins committed in the past. “Hindu religion believes in karmic law and people suffering is linked to karmic deficiency in past life,” said Sarma.

Sarma made this comment on Wednesday while distributing appointment letters to school teachers at a function in Guwahati. He said, “People cannot compensate for the sins that are committed against the Unseen. There are many people wonder why a person is suffering from cancer. Why a young man has been affected by the disease. But when if you see the past of this person, you will find that it is divine justice, nothing else.”

He was making a speech to school teachers to work sincerely. Sarma thought why the same teachers who work hard while employed at low wages in private schools do not work with the same zeal once they get government jobs with higher salaries. “That divine justice will always be there. We have to suffer the divine justice. Nobody can escape that,” he said.

“Things done in the past life, in this life, things (my) mother did, (my) father did, maybe that this person had not done, but then his father had done something wrong. That divine justice will always be there,” Sarma said. While state Congress leader Debabrata Saikia called it an unfortunate remark that has hurt feelings of cancer patients and sought a public apology, AIUDF leader Aminul Islam said that the Health Minister was merely covering up for his failure to control the spread of cancer in Assam.

In response to Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comments, the former Union Minister P Chidambaram took a jibe at Sarna’s switching parties. On microblogging site, Twitter Chidambaram wrote, “That is what switching parties does to a person.” Sarma, who had quit Congress to join the BJP in 2015.

In a response to Chidambaram, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter wrote, “Sir, please do not distort. Simply I said that Hinduism believe in karmic law and human sufferings are linked to karmic deficiency of past life.Don’t you belief that too?Of course in your party I do not know whether Hindu philosophy can be discussed at all.” Another former minister Kapil Sibal on Twitter wrote, “Such a person is minister is divine injustice.”

While responding to a comment made by a senior journalist, Hemanta Kumar Sarna on Twitter wrote, “Go through my speech. I never said that sin cause cancer.it was a speech to motivate teacher.serve poor or otherwise, you may face karmic deficiency and suffer in next life.science can not promote human value.religion might.good night”