Himanta Biswa Sarma tweet on P Chidambaram invokes Rahul Gandhi’s dog Pidi

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after defending his controversial remark that ‘cancer is divine justice for sins committed’ has sparked another controversy saying that Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s pet dog ‘Pidi’ likes ‘privileged people’. (Photo: IE)

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after defending his controversial remark that ‘cancer is divine justice for sins committed’ has sparked another controversy saying that Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s pet dog ‘Pidi’ likes ‘privileged people’. Sarma’s second reaction came while replying to Chidambaram’s criticism over his cancer comment. BJP’s star northeast strategist in a tweet replied to Chidambaram, “By the way sir when did you rejoin @INCIndia ? As per as I know you were in Tamil Maanila Congress. Privileged people can indulged in any activity right from Chit Fund to INX Media, can switch party. After all #Pidi likes privileged people.” The tweet was referring to Chidambaram’s career at the Congress party and out of it.

Chidambaram had earlier tweeted, “’Cancer is divine justice for sins’ says Assam Minister Sharma. That is what switching parties does to a person.” Chidambaram was making reference to Sarma’s opportunistic switch to BJP from Congress in August 2015 right before the assembly polls held in Assam in 2016.

By the way sir when did you rejoin @INCIndia ? As per as I know you were in Tamil Maanila Congress. Privileged people can indulged in any activity right from Chit Fund to Inxmedia, can switch party. After all #Pidi likes privileged people http://t.co/P7CMBIRCYQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 23, 2017

‘Cancer is divine justice for sins’ says Assam Minister Sharma. That is what switching parties does to a person. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 22, 2017

Replying to Chidambaram’s tweet, Sarma in his first tweet said, “Sir, please do not distort. Simply I said that Hinduism believe in karmic law and human sufferings are linked to karmic deficiency of past life.Don’t you belief that too?Of course in your party I do not know whether Hindu philosophy can be discussed at all.” The 48-year-old health minister has been facing a lot of criticism since his comment at a function ‘organised to distribute appointment letters to teachers where he said, “God makes us suffer when we sin. Sometimes we come across young men getting inflicted with cancer or young men meeting with accidents. If you observe the background you will come to know that it’s divine justice. Nothing else. We have to suffer that divine justice.”

Sir, please do not distort. Simply I said that Hinduism believe in karmic law and human sufferings are linked to karmic deficiency of past life.Don’t you belief that too?Of course in your party I do not know whether Hindu philosophy can be discussed at all http://t.co/P7CMBIRCYQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 22, 2017

He further said that the young man might be facing such a dreadful disease because of “karmic law” – deeds of forefathers.