Himanta Biswa Sarma lashes out at CM Mukul Sangma

North East Democratic Alliance chairperson and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today lashed out at Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and his government accusing him for being responsible for the underdevelopment in the state. Addressing a rally at Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills district, Sarma accused Mukul Sangma of being more of a contractor than a leader. He said, “Mukul has been at the helm for a long time however, there are no roads in Tikrikilla. There are also no medical or engineering colleges though there were foundation stones. The only thing that has happened is the development of Mukul Sangma who is not a leader but a contractor,” Sarma said. He said that the BJP’s agenda for development was all encompassing though the same did not seem to be the case in Meghalaya.

“In the 19 states that the BJP government is ruling, employees are getting their salaries according to the 7th pay commission. In Meghalaya however, the teachers are being deprived of their rightful salaries. You can also see how much of corruption there has been in the government through the education scam,” he said. According to him, the people seems to be waiting for the Congress government to go out so that the BJP can come in its place.