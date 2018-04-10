Himachal Pradesh school bus accident: As tragedy struck 27 kids, a 9-year-old who saved lives, lived to tell the tale

Tragedy struck Nurpur city in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Monday as a school bus rolled into a gorge killing 30 people, 27 kids among them. (ANI)

Tragedy struck Nurpur city in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Monday as a school bus rolled into a gorge killing 30 people, 27 kids among them. The accident occurred when the bus that was carrying 38 people veered off the road and fell into a 200-foot gorge Monday afternoon. A total of 27 children, the bus driver and two teachers were killed in the accident, officials said. Most of the students killed were in the age group of 10-12 years.

Among those present inside the bus at the time of the accident was nine-year-old Ranbir Singh. His first day at school after a break, Ranbir and the other children were on their way back from school when the driver allegedly lost control of the bus and it veered off the road and rolled into the gorge. As fate would have it, Ranbir was flung out of the window as the bus rolled. Injured but not out, the nine-year-old kid crawled uphill to reach the road and alerted a man who was passing by on a two-wheeler and a shop a little distance away on the Malakwal-Symbly link leading to Chamba, reported The Indian Express.

It was the alert that this young boy had sounded that led to the rescue teams arriving in 30 minutes by locals before the officials arrived. His courage in the face of tragedy eventually saved at least 10 lives, IE cited police and locals as saying. On Monday evening, Ranbir spoke to the paper and narrated the ordeal. According to Ranbir, as the bus rolled down, he and a girl fell out of the window. “We rolled down and landed very close to the bus. We tried to climb back on the road several times but could not. I then told the girl to remain at the spot and finally managed to crawl up alone,” he told IE.

Ranbir, who is recovering from injuries on his head, legs and hands at a Nurpur hospital, is the son of Suresh Singh, a plumber, and Renu, who died four years ago. The 9-year-old is a student at Wazir Ram Singh Pathania Memorial Public School in Nurpur. The children who fell victim to the accident were all students of the same school.

The accident has been condoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the victims. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that the state government will get an inquiry done into the cause of the accident.