Himachal Pradesh landslide: 10 dead in Mandi as two HRTC buses get buried under debris

In an unfortunate event, 10 people were reported dead after two Himachal Pradesh Transport buses were buried under the debris near Mandi, reported ABP News. The channel reported that death toll which earlier stood at 8 earlier has climbed up to 10, said Himachal Transport minister G S Bali. The incident took place last night when two Himachal roadway buses were hit by a massive landslide triggered by a cloudburst on the Mandi-Pathankot National Highway. One bus was going from Manali to Katra while the other was travelling from Manali to Chamba.

Noth the buses had halted for a tea break at Kotrupi in the night when the tragedy struck, said special secretary (Disaster) D D Sharma. News agency PTI had reported that the buses were swept away from the road and the buses for almost 800 metres down into a gorge and there was no trace of one of the buses which was completely buried under the debris. Earlier it was reported that the number of passengers on the buses could be between 30 to 40 but so far 10 people have already been reported dead.

While addressing the media this morning, Bali had said that the Army and NDRF teams have reached the spot and started rescue operation along with the police, administration and local people. The IG central range and Deputy Commissioner and SP are on the spot, he added. He said immediately after receiving the information the ADM was rushed to the spot.

This is the third incident of this time in Himachal Pradesh. Earlier 45 bus passengers were buried in a landslide near Matiyana in Shimla district in 1988 and 42 passengers were buried in another mishap at Luggar Hati in Kullu district in 1994. Authorities have been directed to arrange for on the spot postmortem.