Himachal Pradesh government disinterested, indifferent towards development, says BJP MP Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur BJP MP Anurag Thakur has accused the Himachal Pradesh government of having an “disinterested” and “indifferent” attitude towards the development of the state. He alleged that this was once again “established” with no work done in the area of providing land for opening new central schools in the state. “As a Member of Parliament, I have received several requests from MLAs and residents for opening of central schools in different parts of the state. “I took this matter up with the Ministry of Human Resource Development and they looked into it, and sanctioned schools in Mandi District’s Sandhole and in Una district’s Saloha,” he said in a release today. Thakur said he further received a demand for a central schools in Bilaspur district’s Sri Naina Devi Ji, Una district’s Amb and Jaswan-Kotla Tehsil of Jaswan-Pragpur in Kangra district. “I approached the Ministry of Human Resource Development and they suggested that the proposal for the same needs to be moved by the deputy commissioners of the districts as it is the state government that has to provide the land for the schools,” he said. So far, the Una DC has responded and suggested that he cannot provide the land as he needs permission from state government and has also written to the principle secretary education, Thakur claimed.

The MP said he also wrote to the secretary, however, he got no response. “This shows the disinterested and indifferent attitude of the state government towards development of the state. I won’t be surprised to learn that the chief minister might have instructed the DCs to delay development work, particularly of my constituency,” Thakur said. The BJP MP said he wrote to the chief secretary to intervene and give an undertaking for taking the matter forward.