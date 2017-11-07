Himachal Pradesh election LIVE: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi campaign in state; Congress battles incumbency factor, BJP resurgent

Himachal Pradesh election LIVE: Campaigning for the November 9 Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls will end today. BJP and Congress have fielded their star campaigners to reach out to voters. (IE, PTI images)

Himachal Pradesh election LIVE: Campaigning for the November 9 Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls will end today. BJP and Congress have fielded their star campaigners to reach out to voters. The high-octane campaigns have so far seen a galaxy of senior leaders thronging the hill state. The election campaign also became a battleground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi who traded barbs over an array of issues, chiefly the central government’s economic measures like demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST). Home minister Rajnath Singh, Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reached the poll-bound state yesterday. Apart from them, Union ministers J P Nadda and Thawar Chand Gehlot, and Bihar minister Mangal Pandey, are already camping in the hill state.

