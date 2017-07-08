Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh directs Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner to expedite grant of Nautod land

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (PTI)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh today directed the Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul and Spiti to expedite grant of Nautod land to all eligible persons and dispose of the pending cases within two months. Addressing a public rally at Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti district, he said that the sanctity of confluence of Chandra and Bhaga river at Tandi would be maintained at all cost and ‘Tandi Sangam Ghat’ would be constructed at confluence of both the rivers for which he announced a sum of Rs 50 lakh. He said ‘Udaipur Ghat’ would also be constructed at Udaipur on the confluence of Myad Rivulet and Chandrabhaga river for last rites and rituals, for which he announced a sum of Rs five lakh. Concerned over the claims of few outsiders on the ‘Tandi Ghat’, the confluence of Chandra and Bhaga rivers at Tandi, for immersion of ashes and performing rituals, he said that such an act would not be tolerated and any person involved in such a conspiracy should refrain from doing so. The ghat belongs to the people of Lahaul and Spiti and no outsiders can claim their rights over it. We want people to join together to fight against the wrong and appealed that they should not fall prey to the evil designs of opposition, he said. He also said that the people of Lahaul should be given permits in a hassle free manner to cross Rohtang Pass.

Watch this also:

He said that the work of General Reserve Engineering Force upto Sansari Nallah road was in very poor condition and he would write to the Prime Minister to improve the condition of this road from Tandi to Sansari Nallah and particularly the road from Kaddu Nallah to Sansari, the 58-kilometre stretch. Lashing out at the BJP, he said it is sad that whenever the BJP comes to power, it tries to close institutes or wrap- up development projects forgetting that the educational institutes or development projects were opened by the government not and not by the Congress party.

Later, the Chief Minister laid foundation stones of Rs 3.80 crore Chhating bridge and Khandip-Sugnam-Tandi flow irrigation scheme, worth around Rs 9.33 crore, benefitting a population of 21 villages of two panchayats and reclaiming 2200 bighas of land.