Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh announces projects of Rs 70 crore in Kangra district

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh today inaugurated projects Rs 70 crore in Kangra district through video conferencing after his visit to the area was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. (Source: PTI)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh today inaugurated projects Rs 70 crore in Kangra district through video conferencing after his visit to the area was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. Singh’s chopper returned midway from Hamirpur after weather conditions worsened.

Transport Minister G S. Bali and Power Minister Sujan Singh Pathania unveiled the plaques of the various projects on behalf of the chief minister in different places of the Kangra. Major projects include construction of a polytechnic college for women at a cost of Rs 42.61 crore. “The Polytechnic is to be funded by the Asian Development Bank under the Skill Development Scheme,” Bali said.

You may also like to watch:



Meanwhile, Sujan Singh Pathania unveiled the plaque of a 133 KV electric substation to be built at a cost of Rs 14 crore. It would benefit 110 villages in Indora, Fatehpur and Jawali with a population of 1.25 lakh, besides minimising transmission and distribution losses. The chief minister also announced the laying of foundation stone for the Kudal-Jakhbad road which will be built at an expenditure of Rs 11.50 crore. Virbhadra also announced inauguration of a police post in Dhangupeer which has been built at a cost Rs 90 lakh. Other announced projects comprise of a ayurveda hospital in Suliali and a water supply scheme which would provide irrigation of 60 hectares of land in Dev-Bharari and Loharpura panchayats.