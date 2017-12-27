Himachal Pradesh Cabinet 2017: Full list of ministers in Jai Ram Thakur government

A number of ministers are also exptected to take oath along with Thakur.

Jai Ram Thakur, newly elected Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, will take oath today in the likely presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah, former deputycprime minister L K Advani and several Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the historic Ridge Maidan today. A number of ministers are also exptected to take oath along with Thakur. However, the namesor number of ministers in the new Himachal has not yet been revealed. Thakur has held meetings with senior leaders J P Nadda, Prem Kumar Dhumal and Mangal Pandey, who is the incharge for party affairs in the state.

The BJP has come back to power in the state after winning 44 seats in 68 member house and there are several claimants including senior leaders and former ministers for a berth in the cabinet.

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet 2017: Full List

– To be updated soon

Meanwhile, massive security and other arrangements have been made for the grand swearing-in function. PTI reports the Ridge, Annandale helipad and Jubbar-Hatti airport were under the protection of the SPG. About 1,000 security men have been deployed on security duty besides intelligence men in plain clothes.

Apart from Modi and Rajnath Singh, the central ministers likely to attend the ceremony include Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Thawar Chand Gehlot while chief ministers likely to be present on the occasion are Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Dr Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje, Manohar Lal Khattar, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Pema Khandu, Vijay Rupani, N Biren Singh, Devendra Fadnavis, Raghubar Das and Sarbananda Sonowal.