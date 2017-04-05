Himachal Pradesh bypolls: BJP, Congress set to lock horns in Bhoranj

Bhoranj assembly constituency elections are going to be held in the coming week on April 9 and all parties are campaigning in full swing across the state. (PTI)

Bhoranj assembly constituency elections are going to be held in the coming week on April 9 and all parties are campaigning in full swing across the state. In one of his campaigns, the former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal told the voters of his home district – the wheat-growing Hamirpur – that he wants to celebrate two festivals. According to an Indian Express report, while addressing a rally, Dhumal said that on April 9, the day when his constituency votes, he would want to celebrate Navratras and on April 13 – the day of counting – he would want to celebrate Baisakhi at the polling booth or the sector that polls the highest number of votes for the BJP.

Leaders such as MLA Jairam Ram Thakur are the star campaigners for BJP. While addressing a crowd Thakur reminds the people of the 2007 Lok Sabha bypolls in Hamirpur, which set the stage for a BJP victory in the subsequent assembly polls.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

On the other hand, Congress party is lacking no behind. Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh too is campaigning for the polls. At his rally, he talked about the work done by his government and took a dig at BJP for the divisive politics. Although Singh did not mention anything about the disproportionate assets case against him. Congress in its list of star campaigners includes Amarinder Singh who represents party’s fresh victory in Punjab.

The saffron party fielded Dr Anil Dhiman, son of the late MLA, while, Congress that fielded Virbhadra loyalist Prem Kaushal, replaced him with Promila Devi within 24 hours. A Congress leader said Promila Devi, is an M Phil and a strong candidate. She has also won local elections twice from Dhumal’s home panchayat.

While BJP looks confident and hopes that the result would be in their favour, as this could be a steppingstone for the party ahead of assembly elections which will take place later this year, Congress at the other end is all set and eagerly waiting to crash BJP’s hope. Both the leaders – Dhumal and Virbhadra – are campaigning to great extend for the Bhoranj (SC) bypoll, which follows the death of I D Dhiman, six-time MLA and former BJP minister.