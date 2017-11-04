Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections: PM Narendra Modi launches blistering attack on Congress, here is what he said

(Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, launched a blistering attack on the Congress party for its failure in developing Himachal Pradesh. During his address at Himachal Pradesh’s Sunder Nagar district, he said, “People (during the Congress rule) used to discuss the money we have lost in the country, but now we only talk of gains. He further said that these elections are not only about forming a government in the state but about building a ‘bhavya’ and ‘divya’ Himachal Pradesh. He said, “Imaandaari ke naam par desh ki janta aane wale 100 saalon mein bhi Congress ke upar vishwas nahi karegi (For the next 100 years, people of the country will never show confidence in the Congress in the name of honest). He pledged that his government won’t pardon those who have looted the country. He said, “Hum desh ko lootne wale logon ka chun chun ke hisaab karne mein lage hue hain.” He also warned the Congress party saying, “If Congress thinks that they will continue to rob people and no one will keep a check on them, they are wrong.”

PM Modi slammed Congress saying, “There was a time when newspapers were full of 2G Spectrum and corruption news all over.” Along with criticising Congress, he didn’t forget to appreciate India’s growth during the last three years of his term. He said that the Benami Act will not let the corrupt sleep peacefully. He said, “People who were habitual looters and were forced to return the money they grabbed, won’t let me be at peace. They’re going to celebrate 8 November as a black day and burn my effigies. They don’t know Modi is the disciple of Sardar Patel and won’t be cowed down.”

As highlighted by the Prime Minister, no senior Congress leader has campaigned in Himachal Pradesh, so far, for the upcoming assembly polls in the state. It will be interesting to see how Congress responds to Prime minister’s scathing attacks.