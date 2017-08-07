Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2017: CM Virbhadra Singh says he will leave state if BJP wins 60 seats

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Sunday claimed that he will leave the state if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win 60 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. (PTI)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Sunday claimed that he will leave the state if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win 60 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. While the BJP launched its “Mission 60 plus” campaign for coming Assembly elections in the state, Singh mocked the saffron party, saying, “If the BJP wins 60 seats, as it claims, Virbhadra Singh will leave Himachal Pradesh,” reported The Indian Express. Singh had yesterday called upon dedicated Congress workers in Himachal to remain committed to the party under all circumstances and said not to behave like “Aaya Ram and Gaya Ram”, the report said. He asked Congressmen to make an united effort to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls.

While addressing a public meeting at Samoor-Kalaan in Kutlehar Assembly constituency in Una district, Singh said his government has left no stone unturned for speedy development of the region, PTI reported. In his address, he lashed out at BJP , saying the party believes in autocracy and not in democracy. He added that BJP encourages regionalism and indulges in character assassination by unleashing false propaganda.

Meanwhile, commenting on the statement given by AICC general secretary and Himachal in-charge Sushil Kumar Shinde saying that the elections would be fought under ‘collective leadership’ of the party and that no name would be projected for the Chief Minister’s post, Singh said the “polls would be fought under his leadership.” He tried to clear the air by saying that no one needs to have any doubts about the matter.