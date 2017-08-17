Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh warns Congress workers against anti-party activities

Singh said that the Congress would win with a thumping majority and the BJP would not be seen anywhere in the fray. (Image: ANI)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh today warned Congress leaders against ‘back- stabbing’ in the state assembly polls and said that anti-party activities will not be tolerated. The chief minister was speaking at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Congress general secretary and former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, who is also the state in- charge for party affairs. “I need not name such Congress men who are working as agents of the BJP and their identity is already known to the public,” Singh said in Dharamshala .

The chief minister said that he “loved” the people working for the Congress and in the interests of the state, and not those who harmed the interests of the party and exploited it for their petty selfish interests. Reiterating that the Congress would return to power in Himachal Pradesh with a thumping majority, Singh accused the BJP of creating divisions in the state on the basis of regionalism, communalism, caste and creed.

The state has made rapid progress under various Congress governments and the state has emerged as a “education hub and the fruit bowl” of the country, he said. A large number of educational institutions had been opened, including 51 degree colleges, Singh said.

The progress and development made in other sectors like health, transport, agriculture, industry, tourism, power sector, irrigation and public health is evident, the chief minister claimed. Shinde praised Singh and said that the state had made overall rapid and sustainable progress under his tenures.

He said that the Congress would win with a thumping majority and the BJP would not be seen anywhere in the fray. State Congress chief Sukhvinder Sukhu said that history would be repeated as the Congress was again going to form government in the state.