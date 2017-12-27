LIVE Jairam Thakur sworn in as Himachal CM; PM Modi Amit Shah attend ceremony

LIVE Himachal CM swearing-in ceremony: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with, BJP national head Amit Shah and former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani with several Union ministers and chief ministers are likely to attend the ceremony of Jairam Thakur.

LIVE Himachal CM swearing-in ceremony: After winning assembly elections with a majority in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, BJP began its term Gujarat yesterday and with the oath-taking ceremony in Himachal Pradesh today, it will begin in the state as well. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted for Gujarat cabinet yesterday, where some of the big-shots of BJP were present. Vijay Rupani was sworn in the chief minister of the state. Today, the chief minister-elect of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur will be sworn in as the state’s head. The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the iconic Ridge Maidan in Shimla at 11 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with, BJP national head Amit Shah and former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani with several Union ministers and chief ministers are likely to attend the ceremony of Jairam Thakur. The BJP ousted the Congress from power in Himachal Pradesh by winning 44 out of the 68 seats in the recently held Assembly polls.

Check out the LIVE updates of the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister’s swearing-in ceremony here:

11.26 am: Jairam Thakur sworn in as Himachal Pradesh chief minister!

11.25 am: Maharashtra CM Devendra Phadnavis arrived at Ridge Grounds in Shimla for the oath taking ceremony of Jairam Thakur.

11.20 am: WATCH NOW | PM Narendra Modi arrives at Ridge Ground in Shimla.

PM @narendramodi arrives at Ridge Ground in Shimla, Jairam Thakur led #BJP Cabinet to take oath in #HimachalPradesh

11.15 am: PM Narendra Modi to arrive soon at the venue for the oath-taking ceremony of Jairam Thakur!

11.12 am: Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have arrived at the venue in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh for the oath-taking ceremony.

Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh & Yogi Adityanath present for the oath taking ceremony in Shimla.

11.10 am: Bharatiya Janata Party government will create crime free and fearless Himachal Pradesh,” writes BJP’s Twitter handle of Himachal Pradesh.

11.05 am: Visuals at Ridge Ground in Shimla.

11.00 am: Chief ministers who are likely to grace the occasion are Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Dr Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje, Manohar Lal Khattar, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Pema Khandu, Vijay Rupani, N Biren Singh, Devendra Fadnavis, Raghubar Das and Sarbananda Sonowal.

10.55 am: PM Modi arrives in Shimla.

10.50 am: Central ministers who are likely to attend the ceremony include Arun Jaitley, Sushma

Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari and Thawar Chand Gehlot.

10.40 am: On January 25, 1971, Dr Y S Parmar took oath at the Ridge in the presence of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi after Himachal attained statehood.

10.30 am: Mahendra Singh, Suresh Bhardwaj, Anil Sharma, Sarveen Choudhary, Ram Lal Markand, Vipin Singh Parmar, Virender Kanwar, Vikram Singh, Govind Singh and Rajiv Sahjal to take oath as cabinet ministers along with CM elect Jairam Thakur shortly.

10.25 am: This is the fourth time that the swearing-in ceremony is taking place outside Raj Bhawan at the Ridge.

10.20 am: PM Modi visited Shimla on April 27, this year. He had addressed a rally would be visiting the hill city after eight months.

10.15 am: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Chandigarh. He will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of #Himachal CM elect Jairam Thakur and others at Ridge ground in Shimla.

10.10 am: BJP has won 44 seats in 68 member house and there are several claimants including senior leaders and former ministers for a berth in the cabinet.

10.05 am: Security in and around the Ridge Ground area has been tightened. As much as, 1,000 security men have been deployed on duty. All entry points at interstate borders are under vigil, said DGP Somesh Goyal.

10.00 am: Visuals at the Ridge Maidan in Shimla:

9.55 am: Visuals of Ridge ground in Shimla where Himachal Pradesh chief minister oath-taking ceremony will take place.

9.50 am: Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Jairam Thakur said, “people have shown faith in us, will try to meet their expectations”.

9.45 am: Earlier, the Himachal CM elect Jairam Thakur thanked the people of Himachal for the support in the assembly elections.

A humble invitation from The Hon’ble Chief Minister (H.P.) Sh. Jai Ram Thakur ji to all the people of the state. “Jai Hind, Jai Himachal” pic.twitter.com/LPLG1vS7Ow — BJP Himachal Pradesh (@BJP4Himachal) December 26, 2017

9.40 am: “It is a win for the common man. There are a lot of expectations with this Govt that they will try and solve the problems faced by the public” says Sadhana Thakur, wife of Jairam Thakur ahead of his oath-taking ceremony.

9.35 am: “It would have been fortunate for me if my father was here. It has been just a year that he passed away. My mother is unwell yet her blessings are with me and it is a big thing for me,” Himachal Pradesh chief minister-elect Jairam Thakur.

9.30 am: The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the iconic Ridge Maidan in Shimla at 11 am.