Hilarious! You won’t believe what judge replied when Lalu said it’s very cold in jail – Find out

A special court deferred the sentencing him in the fodder scam case till Friday. (ANI)

Even during the court proceedings it seems, RJD supremo is always ready with his funny one liners. During a proceeding today in a Ranchi court, the former Bihar chief minister on Thursday did not miss the opportunity to crack a funny when he told the judge, ” It was very cold in jail”. The judge replied back by suggesting him to play tabla. Earlier in the day, a special court deferred the sentencing him in the fodder scam case till Friday when it is likely to announce the quantum of punishment in the court or over video conference. After his one-liner, the CBI Special Court Judge Shiv Pal Singh, while hearing the case”Then, play tabla “.

During proceedings in court, the judge told the former CM that he had read the record and had vigilance been tight, such a thing like the fodder scam could not have occurred. After the judge pointed that Lalu prasad did not act promptly on which later replied on his trademark style saying, “I am also an advocate.” Lalu had done LLB from Patna University. On being informed about contempt notices to another party leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Lalu’s son and former Bihar deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav, Congress leader Manish Tiwari and RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari, he requested the judge to drop the notices. When he was being taken away from the court room, Lalu Prasad also urged the judge to think with a “cool mind”.

After Judge Shiv Pal Singh said that he could opt for video conferencing for hearing on the quantum of punishment on Friday, the former Bihar CM requested for personal appearance. Hearing this, the judge said he would decide tomorrow on it. The fodder scam is in relation to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury almost 21 years ago. Even as the sentencing has been deferred till Thursday, the arguments on quantum of sentence of political leader Jagdish Sharma, IAS officer Beck Julius, former treasury officer Krishna Kumar Prasad, fodder transporter/suppliers Gopinath Das and Jyoti Kumar Jha, finished today.