Highway toll policy in West Bengal soon

The West Bengal cabinet today decided to soon come up with a toll policy for the highways under its control in a bid to increase its revenue. West Bengal has around 4,000 km of state highways but toll is levied only on national highways and some state-run bridges. “The tax policy will be decided by the PWD on the basis of the road,” state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters after the Cabinet meeting held at the secretariat here today. The West Bengal State Highway Development Corporation has already prepared a policy in this connection, sources in the government said. Once the policy is implemented the State Highway Development Corporation would be able to set up toll plazas IN public-private partnership. The Cabinet also gave its nod for the creation of Narendrapur police station dividing the Sonarpur police station. Tehatta and Palashipara police stations were created by dividing the Palasipara police station while Tamna police station was created from Purulia Muffasil police station, Chatterjee said. For these newly created police stations around 89 posts were proposed at today’s meeting. The minister also said that the Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 34 crore for the renovation of seven ghats at Dakshineswar in the northern part of the city and Belur in Howrah district and upgrading an electrical cremation ground there. The Cabinet also okayed the creation of 1220 new posts at various departments. A decision for the upgradation of 60-bedded Kotulpur rural hospital to a 80-bed medical establishment was also okayed by the cabinet today, he said. It also gave its nod to the creation of five investigation centres meant for the prevention of crimes against women in the state. Apart from one in Kolkata, four other investigation centres will be created in the districts and 94 new posts will be created in this connection, Chatterjee said.